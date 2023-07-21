"Ahoj” all! How the tables have turned around here in the past three weeks.
It is so difficult to put in words how grateful we are that we have been blessed with an incredible abundance of moisture. Pastures are green once again and continuously thickening up. Our creeks are no longer dry. Water is now flowing from bank to bank. It is sure a sight for sore eyes.
July has been bountiful and so good to us. We have so much to be thankful for. Dad and I estimated around 5 inches have fallen within the last three weeks or so. Fields are looking alive again, and there is great hope for a prosperous yield.
As I ride out to check cattle on pasture, it seems as though I am not even looking at the same pastures or herd. The sight of bright green and dark, nourished ground is something we have not seen within our land in too long. The rain has made the hide on the cattle portray a bright sheen again, and their bellies stay satisfied. We have waited, hoped and prayed for this, and now we are here. “God is good all the time and all the time God is good”.
With all of this moisture, getting the second cutting of alfalfa off the ground and into bales has been quite the journey. I guess if you want it to rain, then cut the alfalfa!
With that being said, this second cutting might be a bit below average. No complaints here, but it has been difficult to get it off of the ground. Who knew we were going to be blessed with this much moisture?
The boys have been doing the best they can to get it baled but are fighting the stems, which want to stay alive for as long as they can. Good ol’ Nebraska humidity has a lot to do with this issue, too.
Dad said this cutting could be “better than you think or worse than you think.” So we’re pretty much flying by the seat of our pants on this one!
Dad and I were chatting over our morning coffee about this. He was saying that once in a blue moon, the hay that gets a little too much moisture when cut, can turn perfectly brown and pick up a tobacco-like scent. The cattle go wild over this in the winter. Maybe that will be the case for this cutting.
While the row crop and the cattle crop may be looking bright, our chicken crop is certainly not. Thank goodness I had the windows open in the house one evening when I was interrupted and startled with a noise I can’t “unhear.” I ran straight outside to the chicken house to find a very unfortunate disaster.
To our dismay, we forgot to shut the door on the chicken coop that evening. Inside remained only four hens and outside displayed the massacre that had just occurred. It broke my heart, and I felt at fault. Feathers, blood and a few pieces of a hen is all that remained.
We have always struggled with foxes coming to swipe our chickens in the past, so our guess is that is what grabbed a few more of them. We put in another order for pullets, and they will arrive in a few weeks. I don’t think we have ever had new chicks in late summer so we will see how this goes.
We were expecting these remaining hens not to lay for a while, given their world had just been shaken up quite frantically. But to our surprise, they have kept their emotions at bay and continue to drop a few eggs a day.
That being said, the remaining hens now stay tucked and locked up in the coop.
Knock on wood, but fly control on the cattle seems to be manageable thus far this season. It is about that time of year where we begin noticing signs of pink eye running through the calves, and so far we are in the clear. I’m not sure what we have to thank for that, but perhaps it’s better control on our end with the updated oiler. As a whole, face flies seem to be very minimal this year on both cattle and horses. We love to see that.
We are attempting to be extra cautious this season with rotating cattle on pastures. In order to avoid any overgrazing, we are moving everyone around more often than normal. Our pastures went through the ringer last season, so we are attempting to give them a leg up the remainder of the season, especially with the positive sight of brome grass continuing to grow.
Wishing you all a happy and safe remainder of July! Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”