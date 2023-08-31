Today I’m thankful for learnings. Yes, school is back in session in more ways than one. Kids of all ages are energetically walking around with backpacks, ready to stretch their minds on the world. Likewise, those of us who are still kids at heart are somewhat sleepily (two words: fall calving!) walking around with paper and digital information ready to stretch our minds on the cattle industry, specifically the Wagyu niche.
Starting with math lessons, we recently received our carcass camera intramuscular fat (IMF) reports and photos back on the cull cows we harvested this month. IMF is a fancy term for marbling that affects juiciness and flavor. The U.S. Department of Agriculture meat grading scale starts at 1% IMF (Select) and goes to around 11% IMF (Prime).
We were incredibly grateful and humbled to provide our customers around 28% IMF, well above Prime. While not uncommon for Wagyu-influenced cattle (50% or more Wagyu), knowing these were cull cows that changed their purpose after one calf from reproduction to terminal, we weren’t sure what to expect. Thus, we priced them extremely reasonably and were transparent with our end consumers. All parties are pleased with the outcome, suffice to say.
Next a history lesson on how they became cull cows, changing purpose midstream. When we first started in the niche, we joined the American Wagyu Association and were guided by the EPDs (estimated progeny difference) they graciously share when we were making all semen, embryo, breeding and feeding decisions. EPDs are what we expect an animal will pass on to its progeny. This combined with laying our eyes on an animal, seemed like a good strategy.
That is, until, we started having calves on the ground that the moms couldn’t feed. Wagyu aren’t known for their milking abilities, and we were seeing that play out in our pasture. We had lots of marbling on the ground, but no way to feed them. That situation seems self-defeating, mostly because it is self-defeating! But for the grace and generosity of our recipient moms (not Wagyu), coupled with the magic bottle and milk replacer, we would have had some hungry calves. It was not uncommon for us to look out and see at least two calves nursing our tried-and-true Angus and Hereford moms. Those ladies have earned a permanent place of respect at Wellman Wagyu.
This brings us to the science lesson of EBVs (estimated breed values) and EPDs. Seeing that the laying of eyes and EPDs seemed to not be working as well as expected and giving us cull cows, we joined the Australian Wagyu Association and were introduced to EBVs. Both EBVs and EPDs rely on the taking and submitting of DNA (Lincoln, Nebraska, Neogen you rock our world!), and both provide evaluations of animals within contemporary groups. EBVs however explain the performance of the animal itself and EPDs as stated before, refers to what to expect from progeny.
We use both reporting measures to drive the decisions of our herd now. As an example, the chart with the red markers is this heifer’s EPDs. At first glance, she’s expected to pass on to her offspring above average weight, gain, IMF and all the things we love. Great!
We turn to look at her EBVs, however, and are dismayed to see her milk score of zero. That’s a predictor of how she might be as a mother should we choose to breed her, and based on our past experience, a gamble.
So now we have a few choices: change her to terminal or roll the dice on breeding by carefully selecting a bull to artificially inseminate her with. While she might fail us as a mom, if the bull brings higher milk maternal scores, the heifer’s offspring might be pretty rockstar.
We’ll let you know what we decide, if we can stay awake that long. (Again, FALL CALVING!)
Through our heavy eyelids we have noticed that it has been an extremely hot week, through which our animals have championed. The crops are turning color, letting us know harvest won’t be far off, and we keep receiving some delightful rains.
Reading, writing and arithmetic aside, we are trying to embrace the ultimate lesson of being present. We have been blessed the past couple weeks with quality time spent with both our kids. No matter their ages, we always delight in learning what makes them tick and sparks the light in them. We are also trying to never let the beauty around us go unappreciated.
“Stop being busy. Start being present.” -Maxime Lagace