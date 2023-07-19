The Duroc hog has historically been known for fast growth and good meat quality, color, marbling and taste.

The red hog with floppy ears originated from two different strains: the Jersey red of New Jersey and the Duroc of New York.

The Jersey reds were well established in New Jersey prior to 1850, and were known for their extreme size, rugged constitutions and prolificacy. The Durocs of New York originated in Saratoga County with a man named Isaac Frink, who, while visiting Florida, visited a Harry Kelsey, who was standing the famous thoroughbred stallion, Duroc. While at the Kelsey farm, Frink saw red hogs, purchased them, and took them home, naming them in honor of the stallion.

The modern Duroc originated in the Midwest from crosses of the Jersey red and the Duroc, and was used in shows around the 1950s.

Durocs are a terminal breed used as the sire for a cross, according to Benny Mote, associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Extension swine specialist. Their terminal characteristics of growth and efficiency as market animals makes them desirable for the pork industry.

They are usually crossed on white breeds, such as Yorkshires or Landraces, breeds with strong maternal traits like large litter sizes, good milk production, and good maternal instincts.

Durocs can range in color from light yellow to dark red, almost mahogany, and for that reason their color is not sought after for packing plants.

“The packing industry prefers white pigs because of the de-hairing process,” Mote said.

The red hair and dark skin is coarser and harder to get off.

Tim and Luanne Arkfeld, of Arkfeld Genetics in Dunbar, Nebraska, got into the hog business with Hampshires.

When their son Pat was 10, he got two Duroc gilts for Christmas.

“Every 10 year old needs two Duroc gilts for Christmas,” his dad quipped.

Eighteen months later, Pat talked his dad into letting him show a Duroc boar in Louisville, Kentucky, at the National Junior Summer Spectacular. Pat wasn’t old enough to show, so Tim did it. The boar won grand champion.

“One of the proudest dad moments I had was to lift him over the fence into the show ring, to get his picture taken,” Tim said.

That boar, whose registered name was Can’t Deny It, went on to be a boar stud in Illinois and changed the Duroc breed by producing progeny with wider chests, heavier bones and more level tops.

Daughters Emily and Rachael showed Hampshires.

Tim appreciates the Duroc breed because of the carcass quality, part of which shows up as meat marbling, internal fat that makes the meat more tender, flavorful and juicy. The meat is a redder color as well.

He finds that his Durocs have an easy-going temperament, in part because of how they’re raised.

The Arkfelds raise show pigs with two sales in the spring. And they continue to show.

Last year, they had the champion Hampshire gilt in the open show at the exposition in Des Moines, and the reserve champion Hampshire boar in Duncan, Oklahoma, at a National Swine Registry show.

Now retired, Tim and Luanne were schoolteachers throughout their careers.

They loved having the pigs when their kids were young.

“We used this as a way to raise our family,” he said. “I think that’s what’s driving a lot of the show pig industry. These families want that experience for their kids.”

Raising livestock taught his kids a lot, he said: “responsibility, life lessons, communication skills, and they become more aware of what’s out in the world for them,” he said. “They network. My kids know people that I have no clue who they are.”

One of the responsibility lessons the Arkfeld kids learned came on a Christmas Eve when they were teenagers. Tim went out to check the hogs at midnight, and the farrowing house had lost power. So he, Luanne, and the kids went out to take care of the animals.

Those lessons paid off, he said. “I said, when we get done raising our kids, if it took everything we have, it was money well invested.”

Tim appreciates raising hogs.

“I enjoy being around them, raising them, and the challenge of making them better,” he said. “It’s our way of life, and we enjoy helping other families have this experience. We work to make our hogs better, and we really like purebreds.”