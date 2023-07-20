A homestead 25 miles south of Antioch is known to this day as the Old Applegarth Place, and in his life, Sandhills veterinarian Andy Applegarth remembered traveling there as a child in a covered wagon pulled by oxen.

Applegarth was posthumously honored this year with an induction into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame. He was one of the first veterinarians in the Sandhills, if not the only one at the time.

Andrew Joseph “Andy” Applegarth was born on July 9, 1881, in Minnesota. He was one of seven children born to Henry William and Nancy Jane (Clark) Applegarth. The Old Applegarth Place was owned by the Elreds for years but is now owned by someone else.

Andy’s mother passed away in April 1895, and his father passed away in August of the same year. The younger children went to live with relatives before their father passed away. Andy had seven siblings: William, Abzina Eliza, Lewis Henry, John Edward, (Andrew Joseph) and Elmer Thomas. Wilmer was said to be short, with black hair and gray eyes.

From age 10-14, Andy had lived in Antioch to attend school. He boarded with a lady that owned the hotel there and helped her with chores, working for his board and room.

After his mother and father passed away, Andy at age 14 became an orphan. He left the Sandhills and went to Montana where he worked on various ranches and gained a lot of knowledge working with horses. He became a good horseman and became interested in horse ailments and treatments. He read and studied horse and veterinarian books in his spare time.

After he came back to Nebraska, he met and married Eleoram “Ellen” Agnekem “Agnes” Welch. Ellen was an Irish girl whose parents migrated from Ireland and worked at the U-cross. She had a homestead next to Andy. They were married in November 1905 in the Catholic church in Ellsworth. They homesteaded north of Bingham and purchased and raised horses to sell to the cavalry.

Six children were born to this marriage: William “Bill,” Andrew Joseph “Joe,” Bernard “Barney,” Henry “Hank,” Catherine and Ellen Madeline. Ellen died of whooping cough at 13 months of age.

Mother Ellen died in February 1924 of pernicious anemia and left Andy with five children age 15 and under. Bill and Joe quit school in Bingham and helped the other three children finish school. Catherine attended high school at St. Agnes Academy in Alliance, as did several of her nieces and nephew years later.

When the fort went broke, Andy was stuck with a lot of horses – some say 120 head that he had already paid for. So Andy and his boys and a friend who was an ex-circus performer named Archie Manseaux who had come to live with Andy and his family began a contract haying business for several years.

He had haying contracts with the U-cross and Hordes south of Lakeside as well as the Herman families. His hay crew consisted of his four sons and a few others. During this time, Andy was still reading books and interested in being a veterinarian.

There are conflicting family stories of how he became a practicing veterinarian. Hank and Joe and their families say that he studied under another vet as an apprentice. Hank recalled the name of Dr. Curtis, a federal vet from Alliance. He also recalled the name of Attorney Gahns, along with Dr. Curtis, who helped him get a state permit to practice veterinary medicine.

Another story Bill and Barney told their children was that he studied on his own and went to Lincoln and took the state veterinarian exam with the students there. He passed but could not be awarded an official degree because he was not an on-campus student.

If he would have had an official license, it was lost when Andy’s home burned down.

As time moved on, Andy practiced out of a Buick car that took him all over the Sandhills.

Jim Applegarth worked with him one summer as a boy and remembers his dental tools weighing about 40 pounds. Most of Andy’s practice consisted of horses, which almost outnumbered cattle at the time.

He had a very effective liniment for wire cuts on horses. He also had a very effective formula for treating cancer eyes on cattle. A drugstore in Alliance, Thieles, compounded the formulas for him.

Andy was quite a good acrobat and could still run up the side of a barn and turn a backflip at 67 years of age. His grandson Dean Applegarth tried it and fell on his head. Grandma Max took offense at Grandpa Applegarth stating, “He had done that on purpose!” He was an expert in working a punching bag.

At one point in his life, he became a pugilist, a person that boxes for money. He boxed in several states, making money to pay for his books. He was proud of the fact that he never got his nose broken. Andy, Joe, Hank, Dean and Jim had a boxing ring in the barn at the Dumbell where they would practice every evening.

Andy retired at his home in Ashby with his wife, Hilda (Nelson). After Hilda passed away, he remained in Ashby. He lived with Barney and Joe when he was in poor health until his death in November 1957.

Many ranchers were glad to see Andy Applegarth drive into their ranch and take care of their stock. He never left until the job was done, even if it meant working all night.

Andy traveled far and wide from Alliance to Broken Bow, often by horse and Buggy with his sons taking turns driving him. He often took eggs and milk as payments from his customers who could not afford to pay him.

Andy Applegarth’s ultimate reward was his family and their posterity. He wanted his family to remain close and take care of one other.