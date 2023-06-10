R.P. Smith has contributed to the western lifestyle first of all by living it.

He has been ranching for over 40 years but has spent his entire life involved with agriculture, rodeo and the western lifestyle.

From growing up riding ponies and trying his hand at rough stock events to now moving cattle horseback and branding cowboy style with his children and grandchildren, he has lived a life dedicated to promoting the western legacy.

Ronald Paul “R.P.” Smith was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Robert and Margaret McIntosh Smith. Siblings are Russell, Robert, Randall and Alice Drake.

R.P. graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1978 then from University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture with a degree in production agriculture in 1980. After graduation he went back to the family ranch where he still ranches today.

R.P. married Beth Hough Smith Aug. 21, 1982. Their children are Elissa Martin, William, Wyatt, Zane, Hannah Beck and Caleb.

R.P. began writing cowboy poetry in 1987 and began performing in October 1992 at the first Old West Days in Valentine, Nebraska.

He received the Broken Bow High School Distinguished Alumni Award in 2002. He published a book of poetry titled “A Ride Through Rhyme.” Several CDs and videos have been recorded. He has a weekly radio program that is carried on several stations called “Homegrown.”

For the past 30 plus years, R.P. has honed his craft and has performed in many states as well as Canada. His poetic word pictures celebrate the joys and recognize the hardships of the ranching lifestyle as well as the values of faith, family and integrity. R.P.’s poetry has exposed thousands of people unfamiliar with his way of life to the beauty of the western legacy.

R.P.’s sons, daughters, sons and daughters-in-law, and grandchildren continue to be an inspiration for his poetry. They are all involved in agriculture or rodeo in some capacity.

His contributions to the western lifestyle through sharing his poetry promoting this way of living cannot be underestimated.