To survive the span of time, adjusting to your environment is a must. The Sandhills Swingers 4-H Club has evolved to meet the needs of its 4-H families and change with the times for over 30 years.

New co-leaders Sharina Ammon and Tamra Blake have been planning a variety of activities and projects for the youth in the Sandhills Swingers 4-H Club.

“We are hoping to build it back up, do more community service and do larger projects for fair over multiple meetings,” Ammon said.

Another part of the transition is a new club name. Youth have been brainstorming names and will narrow down the final choice by September. They are getting creative, trying to incorporate the county names. Contenders Ammon mentioned were Rockin’ Sandhills 4-H Club and Rockin’ BK 4-H Club.

This is the only active 4-H club serving the Brown, Rock and Keya-Paha counties, other than the shootings sports 4-H club, said Ammon. There are about 20 youth members. Most of them are younger, which shows great potential for club growth in the future. The leaders have tailored club projects to this younger group.

“We do activities that are simpler for the clover buds, and offer another simplified version if it’s for the older kids,” Ammon said.

By making crafts and other projects during club meetings, their hope is to increase participation in the county fair. Ammon said that the youth show their livestock and exhibit static projects at the Rock County Fair, which is set for the first week in August.

One recent project that the club completed together during a 4-H meeting was crayon t-shirt art. The design is colored backwards onto sandpaper and then ironed on the T-shirt.

Last year, a volunteer taught simple sewing skills at a club meeting. Youth made pincushions, sewing kits and pencil cases.

The 4-Hers have requested painting, baking and leather crafting for future projects. They also want to build birdhouses.

All 4-H members in Brown, Rock and Keya-Paha were invited to a showmanship clinic last summer. They hosted the clinic so that youth would better understand how to show animals.

“The clinic gave the kids hands-on experience,” said Ammon.

Along with the showmanship clinic, the return of the livestock auction to the Rock County Fair in 2022 should also encourage youth to exhibit animals at the fair.

The 4-H leaders and volunteers of Rock, Brown and Keya-Paha are working just as hard as the youth to revive the Sandhills Swingers 4-H Club. Above all, they want to provide a positive influence for the youth in the Sandhills region.

“They will learn skills in 4-H that can be used forever,” Ammon said.