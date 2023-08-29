The Humphrey FFA chapter is looking forward to a stellar and exciting year ahead of them. This year, the chapter in Platte County, Neb. has over 95 members, which is one of the highest number of members they have ever had! Our chapter includes members from Humphrey High School and Humphrey St. Francis.
One of the biggest and newest projects that the Humphrey FFA chapter is taking on this year is the corn field they planted on May 22. The chapter planted approximately 15 acres of corn with the help of Bill Classen and FFA member Ty Classen in a field near Humphrey. The chapter planted different populations in the field to teach members the impact on yields in a corn field. One-third of the field has 24,000 per acre, one-third is 26,000 per acre and one-third is 28,000 per acre.
The chapter is using a program called “CLIMATE” for data imaging to map their nutrients, planting populations and harvest production. A big thank you goes out to Central Valley Ag, who helped the chapter with soil sampling, seed selection, fertilizer and weed control. Not only did members of the chapter get to learn about planting a field, but they also got the chance to learn about the insurance side of crop production.
People are also reading…
The chapter decided to take out a small wind and hail insurance policy to protect their investment. And it’s a good thing, because the field was unfortunately damaged by hail and wind during storms that went through Humphrey July 4.
Members had the opportunity to learn directly from their insurance agent Dan Hastings and the crop adjuster when they came out to estimate the field damage. The insurance agent walked the members all the way through every step of the insurance claim process.
The chapter’s main goal of this project is to use the results within the ag ed classroom. The chapter will use the harvest data seen in the field in a Diversified Ag Class this fall. The class will focus on agronomy, risk management and grain marketing units. The chapter will also use the results in their Plant Science class in the spring to teach students about soil testing, weed identification, field preparation and planting. The chapter is hopeful about continuing to plant this field for many years to come!
The Humphrey FFA Chapter would like to thank Central Valley Ag, the Humphrey administration and the school board for this opportunity and all the volunteers for helping prepare, plant and harvest the field.
The Humphrey FFA chapter is looking forward to their workshops and projects this year, as well as conventions, competitions and chapter fun. Members are also looking forward to “Feed A Farmer” this fall, district competitions this winter, and then FFA week and “Steakfeed” this coming spring.