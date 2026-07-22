Precision Conservation Management (PCM) is expanding its Nebraska presence with the addition of two new regions, bringing the program’s free, one-on-one farm data analysis to grain producers in northeastern and southeastern Nebraska for the first time.
People are also reading…
The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of a 1-cent-per-bushel on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to increase the value and sustainability of Nebraska corn through promotion, market development and research.