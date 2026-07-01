A cool, wet start to the 2026 growing season has pushed tar spot to the top of Kansas corn growers’ disease concerns, according to Kansas State University row crop specialist Rodrigo Onofre.
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A cool, wet start to the 2026 growing season has pushed tar spot to the top of Kansas corn growers’ disease concerns, according to Kansas State University row crop specialist Rodrigo Onofre.
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