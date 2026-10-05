The West Holt FFA team won the senior division of the Nebraska Range Judging contest, held Sept. 23 northwest of North Platte.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
The West Holt FFA team won the senior division of the Nebraska Range Judging contest, held Sept. 23 northwest of North Platte.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Members of the Lutheran High Northeast (LHNE) FFA Chapter have been blessed this year. Last spring, the ag program received a grant and was ac…
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen signed a pair of executive orders Thursday aimed at easing cost burdens for Nebraska’s agricultural producers on the…
South central Nebraska crops are ready to harvest, but late-season rains were keeping farmers out of the field.
McCool Junction FFA members have had a busy start to the fall semester, with students exhibiting projects and livestock at the York County Fai…
UNL researchers want to know how producers and future agricultural professionals view this changing role.
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.