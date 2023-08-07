When you hear about all the fun activities the Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots 4-H Club does, you’ll wish you could join their club, too. It’s no wonder they had to cap membership at 40 youth.

Beth Meister, Douglas-Sarpy 4-H Council president, started the club four years ago. They initially had 11 members, which included her two sons. The next year, membership doubled, then multiplied again the following year. She had to set a limit because 40 is “a lot of kids to keep on task at the meetings.”

The Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots 4-H Club serves both Douglas and Sarpy Counties; most youth participated in the Sarpy County Fair the first week of August.

“We have a great group from all corners of the two counties,” Meister said.

All the members have different backgrounds. Meister said that some are homeschooled, some of the families have only boys, some are high school age, some are “itty bitty Clovers.”

“We have representation of all ages and cultures,” Meister said. “We’re a really unique family that we created.”

The interests of these 4-Hers are equally diverse, covering the gamut of seemingly every 4-H project possible. Club members show both large livestock and small animals, even turtles. Meister said they make a ton of static exhibits, as well.

At each 4-H club meeting, which are held monthly, the youth complete a club project. Recently, they have baked cookies and pies, tie dyed, designed a coat of arms banner, erected gingerbread houses, learned about pumpkins and decorated them. They also had a forestry lesson in April, then planted trees in honor of Earth Day.

Ten of the club members participate in the 4-H archery shootings sports program. They enter in three 4-H shooting sports competitions a year.

The Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots 4-H Club is heavily involved in community service. Many hands make light work and add to the fun. Each quarter, the club makes a meal for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha. By collecting pop tabs, they have also raised money for the foundation.

“We have exceeded 100,000 pop tabs,” Meister said.

Other basic necessities have also been collected to donate to those in need, such as shoes, coats, food and school supplies.

Throughout the different seasons, the club’s focus shifts to a new community service project. When the weather warms, they fulfill their Adopt a Highway trash cleanup along a stretch of road outside of Springfield. This is done two to three times a year.

Petting zoos are a big hit for the 4-H club at different events in the metro area, said Meister. They have taken their 4-H animals to the Boys Town Beeping Egg Hunt. This event is for children with vision and other impairments. This July, club members ran a petting zoo at the Douglas County Fair and also visited a nursing home with their small animals.

At Halloween, the 4-Hers dress up in their costumes to go trick-or-treating at the nursing home. Then at Christmas, they spread cheer by caroling around town. In addition, the club makes a lot of cards to be sent to those in nursing homes who may not get mail very often, Meister said.

For a summer fundraiser, the club runs concession stands for the livestock shows held at Springfield. Even though it’s a busy time for the youth, they still make it fun by working together.

It’s not just all work and no play for the Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots 4-H Club. Meister tries to do at least two club-wide field trips a year. Earlier this year, they enjoyed ice skating and a trip to the planetarium at the University of Omaha.

This hard-working group of 4-Hers has a lot to look forward to with the Springfield Blue Jeans and Boots 4-H Club.

“We have a lot of fun,” said Meister.