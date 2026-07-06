The Pork Checkoff slogan—we use everything but the oink—celebrates the many co-products derived from pigs. Youth who attended the Feed to Fair to Fork Pork Workshop at Nebraska Extension in Dodge County learned about “everything but the oink” during the inaugural event in March.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.