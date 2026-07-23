Ranch kids know a thing or two about raising livestock. Most could tell you the difference between a bull and a cow, and many have raised their own bottle-fed calves. While these young Sandhills ranch hands would probably roll their eyes if someone said chocolate milk comes from a brown cow, they likely have never actually stepped foot on a dairy.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.