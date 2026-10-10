A cart needs a horse. A combine needs diesel fuel. A farm’s future needs more than one transition plan.
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A cart needs a horse. A combine needs diesel fuel. A farm’s future needs more than one transition plan.
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Iowa State University offers free subscriptions to a website that helps families use the “Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm” workboo…
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A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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