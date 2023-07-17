People are also reading…
Friday’s triple digit gains led fat cattle to some new life of contract highs. August stayed under the ATH from the June contract by $2.50, as the board settled $1.90 to $3.27 higher. USDA reported $180 - $186 cash sales in the WCB for Friday, though Southern trade was mostly unestablished for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Tight supplies and low weights are sending August live cattle back to contract highs despite the drift lower in beef prices, according to the Hightower Report.