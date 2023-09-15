People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures ended the session $0.62 to $0.92 on the day. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday evening was 87 cents stronger to $99.09. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.905m head through Thursday, compared to 1.929m during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
December hogs backed off after failing to push through their June and July highs this week, but they are maintaining an upward trend, according to the Hightower Report. Iowa/Minnesota hog weights jumped sharply this week, which was not a big surprise because it follows a seasonal pattern, but they are above year-ago and five-year average levels for the first time in several weeks.