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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures posted mostly higher trade on Friday, with contracts up 25 cents to $1.37 at the close. August was up $2.65 last week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $99.32 Friday afternoon, down 94 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 50 cents higher on July 15 at $95.10.” The Hightower Report said, “Estimated U.S. pork production for the week ending July 18 is 496.7 million pounds, down from 510.3 the previous week and up from 492.3 a year ago.”