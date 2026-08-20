Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
Recently Listed
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“The bulls need to see some high range closes to signal the current break has run its course,” the Hightower Report said. “…Packer margins hav…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures fell back $1.47 to $2.05 across most contracts on Wednesday, ignoring the stronger…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures faced Friday pressure, but bounced off the lows to close with contracts 85 cents t…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.