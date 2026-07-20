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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures posted losses of 97 cents to $2.67 across most contracts on Friday. August was down $10.77 last week. Cash trade settled in at $238-240 in the north last week, with Southern trade at $237-238.” Kevin Stockard at CHS Hedging said, “Analysts are seeing Argentinean cattle producers shift to heavier weights above 1,200 pounds and forecast their beef exports to rise by as much as 50% over the next 4 years. Exports are up 8% so far this year.”