Cattle markets were down Wednesday, giving back most of the ground they made up before the holiday. Technical developments may have limited support for the markets today. “August live cattle were sharply lower today, giving up most of their gains from last Friday and Monday,” the Hightower Report said.
“August lean hogs gapped higher this morning and traded to their highest level since mid-March,” the Hightower Report said. “They also opened above the 0.618 retracement of the December-May decline, and that level, 95.44 has become support. Lower hog weights and higher pork prices are supporting the move.”