People are also reading…
Cattle supplies are tight, but this is offset by a softer tone in the cash market. Much like the cattle futures, the cutout has been in a choppy, sideway pattern since mid-August. The heat wave moving into the central US can reduce weight gain, but this morning's risk off mood may be keep buyers at bay, The Hightower Report said today.
The hog market could be drawing support from the sharp reduction in Iowa hog weights this week to their lowest level this year. Weights typically start to increase this time of year, and this week's 4-pound decline was the biggest single-week drop on record, The Hightower Report said.