The July hog contract ended Tuesday $3 higher to print the highest close for the contract since March 16. The other front months were also up by $1 to $2.52. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was back up by 73 cents on Tuesday afternoon to $95.56. The CME Lean Hog Index for June 15 was $87.64, up by 77 cents, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Beef demand appears to have reached a seasonal peak with the boxed beef cutout dropping, cash prices lower and futures under the influence of a technical top, according to the Hightower Report.