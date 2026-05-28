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August live cattle finished down 1.50, 2.22 off the high and 0.07 up from the low. August feeder cattle closed down 1.60. This was 0.42 up from the low and 3.12 off the high, according to The Hightower Report. “The cattle complex traded both sides of unchanged today but finished the day on a weak note. The market was unable to build on yesterday's strong performance. Unlike the last couple of weeks, cash trade has been very minimal this holiday shortened week but without a futures pullback tomorrow, packers are likely to have to pay steady/higher money again,” the report stated.