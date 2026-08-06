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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle complex firmed mid-morning yesterday and closed at a new 3 week high in October live cattle. Heat continues to be an issue in the southern Plains and that looks to stay in place for the next 2 weeks, keeping animal stress high. Brazil’s beef production in 2026, is expected neat 40 million head, compared to 42 million last year according to Brazil’s beef lobby. China’s beef imports from Argentina have hit 50% of China’s quota, that comes after imports from Brazil hit 80% of China’s quota last week.”