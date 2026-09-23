“The cattle market pulled back yesterday after the extremely strong trade on Monday,” the Hightower Report said. “December live cattle nosed into the top of Monday’s gap higher, but a stronger U.S. dollar this morning is a headwind although feed grains are lower, which may provide some buying support on the opening today.”
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