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Just four days before the U.S.-Mexico port in Douglas, Ariz., will reopen to livestock from Mexico on Aug. 24, the Mexican state of Sonora has confirmed its first case of New World screwworm. According to Reuters, “Mexico’s Sonora state has activated emergency surveillance, containment and control protocols following the detection of its first case of screwworm,” Governor Alfonso Durazo said. The Sonora detection was just days after a case was reported in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.