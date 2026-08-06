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Livestock sales at the 104th Racine County Fair surpassed $1 million this year, with 625 animals auctioned during the July 29-Aug. 2 fair at the Racine County Fairgrounds, according to the Racine County Eye.
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Livestock sales at the 104th Racine County Fair surpassed $1 million this year, with 625 animals auctioned during the July 29-Aug. 2 fair at the Racine County Fairgrounds, according to the Racine County Eye.
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