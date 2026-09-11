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The Hightower Report said, “The hog market started slightly weaker this morning and finished near the lows of the day. Weekly export sales this morning were under the average of the last month but weak cash and cutout this week weighed on prices. The market pulled back into a technical buy area near 73.00 on December and that may encourage some speculative interest on the long side early next week. Cash hogs were slightly lower yesterday as well as the index. U.S. pork exports were lowered for both 2026 and 2027 on weak demand and increased export competition globally.”