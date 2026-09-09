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The cattle market finished sharply higher yesterday to start the week and closed near the highs the day. Cutout was higher yesterday, but the cash feeder index was lower, The Hightower Report said.
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The cattle market finished sharply higher yesterday to start the week and closed near the highs the day. Cutout was higher yesterday, but the cash feeder index was lower, The Hightower Report said.
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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle complex closed modestly weaker yesterday and October live cattle closed in the lower quarter of the day…
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