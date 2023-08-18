People are also reading…
The wheat complex can’t seem to get out of its weak spell. Kansas City HRW futures led the way lower today, with contracts down 4 ¾ to 11 cents. Chicago SRW contracts were down 4 ¾ to 8 ¼ cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat tried to hold things together, anywhere from up a penny in 2024 contracts to 3 ¼ cents lower in nearby September, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Chicago wheat traded above Thursday’s high as it moves back to the $6 area after setting new contract lows yesterday. MWU held yesterday’s low to trade higher but so far has been unable to push through $8, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.