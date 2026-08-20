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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.03-$.06 higher across the 3 classes in 2-sided trade overnight. CGO Sept-26 is up $.05 ½ at $6.85 ¾, KC Sept-26 is $.03 higher at $7.65, while MIAX Sept-26 is up $.06 at $7.00.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Fighting continues to escalate in the Black Sea with Russia and Ukraine firing on one another. Russia said it struck two cargo ships near Odesa while at least five grain ships were attacked near the Russian Black Sea ports. The exports of both countries will be down significantly.”