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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices are steady to $.05 higher across the 3 classes. CGO Dec-26 is $.02 ½ higher at $6.06, Dec-26 KC is up $.04 ¾ at $6.49 while Dec-26 MIAX is up $.01 ¼ at $6.25. MM’s were net sellers of 40k contracts combined across the 3 classes of wheat extending their short position to 80.5k contracts, the largest in 8 months. The MM short position in CGO has swelled to 75k contracts, the largest in 5 months.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Black Sea headlines remain important after U.S. officials said Saturday that international interest is growing in a limited ceasefire aimed at protecting grain and energy shipments. Any progress toward an agreement could further reduce the geopolitical risk premium in wheat, while renewed disruptions would likely provide support.”