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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.20 to $.30 lower. CGO Dec-26 is down $.29 ½ at $7.44 ½, KC Dec-26 is $.25 ½ lower at $8.09 while Dec-26 MIAX is $.21 lower at $7.61. The level of the selloff overnight illustrates just how sensitive prices are to the logistical issues preventing the flow of wheat from the Black Sea region. Asian importers have been forced to turn to Australia and Argentina in recent weeks to replace delayed cargoes from the Black Sea, often paying $50/mt CF more.” The Hightower Report said, “Extreme heat and dryness continue to be centered over the southern Plains with no end in sight for the next 10 days. The northern Plains will see better chances as well as the southern Canadian Prairies.”