People are also reading…
“All three wheat classes are trading sharply higher this morning with the crop tour in North Dakota showing falling yields,” Total Farm Marketing said. “September Chicago wheat is up 17-3/4 cents to $6.95-3/4, KC is up 15 cents to $7.48, and Minn is up 9-1/4 cents to $7.13-1/2. In North Dakota, the crop tour has found spring wheat yields estimated at just 46 bu./acre from data collected from 86 fields on Tuesday. This compares to 50 bu./acre a year ago, and comes after hot weather damages the crop.”