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John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat complex faced pressure today as traders took profits following the recent rally, while rumors that Russia and Ukraine could be discussing an agreement to facilitate Black Sea grain exports also weighed on prices. No agreement has been confirmed, and neither country has released official details. Looking at September contracts, Chicago wheat closed 18-1/4 cents lower at $6.78, Kansas City wheat fell 14-1/2 cents to $7.45-1/4, and Minneapolis spring wheat declined 14-1/4 cents to $7.15-3/4.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “The Black Sea remains one of the world’s most important grain-shipping corridors, handling exports from major producers Russia and Ukraine. Renewed threats to vessels and port infrastructure are raising concerns that grain shipments to buyers across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia could face further disruptions.”