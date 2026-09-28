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The Hightower Report said, “A tough start to the week for beans after China cut tariffs on corn and wheat but left the 10% tariff in place on beans, pressuring the market overnight. The bulls were hoping for better private Chinese crushers demand for U.S. beans if the 10% tariff was eliminated, however, it appears China wants to keep it in place as leverage for future negotiations down the road. This was certainly disappointing and beans are testing the low-end of this month’s range.” Sean O’Toole at CHS Hedging said, “At the same time, the domestic cash market is sending a much firmer message than futures. Wet weather has delayed harvest enough in parts of the western Midwest that processors have been forced to bid aggressively for immediate beans, with some facilities reducing crush because old-crop supplies are tight.”