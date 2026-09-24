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The Hightower Report said, “The bean market remains supported by optimism surrounding the summit that starts today. Overnight action was positive after Treasury Secretary Bessent said China had agreed to extend the trade truce for 2 months to give time for a potential larger agreement to be worked out.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Export Sales data from USDA will be out on Thursday, with analysts surveyed by Reuters looking for 1.5 to 2 mmt in the week of September 17. Bean meal sales are seen in a range of 250,000 to 375,000 mt, with bean meal sales expected between net reductions of 2,000 MT and net sales of 6,500 mt.”