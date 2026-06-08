“In today’s planting progress report, published after the close, soybeans are at 92% planted compared to 89% last year, a five-year average of 88%,” Pater said. “Soybeans are 79% emerged compared to 73% last year and a five-year average of 71%. Soybeans were rated at 65% good to excellent. down 1% since last week.”
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