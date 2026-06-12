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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices across the complex were lower however very little changed. Beans were down $.01-$.02, meal was mixed and within $1 of unchanged while oil was down 20-50 points. Bean and oil spreads firmed while meal spreads weakened. With the exception of bean oil, prices across the complex held within yesterday’s range.” Chad Pater at CHS Hedging said, “CONAB raised its estimate for Brazil’s soybean production to 180.3 mmt, aligning closely with the USDA’s 180 mmt forecast.”