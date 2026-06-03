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“Soybeans are falling with 6 to 9 cent losses across most contracts on Wednesday. The national average cash bean price is down 9 cents at $10.97 3/4. Soymeal futures are $2.30 to $4 lower, with soy oil futures 60 to 80 points higher. USDA’s export sales data shows no new crop sales to China, with just 317,000 in 2026/27 sales for unknown destinations. Export sales data will be released on Thursday, with old crop business expected to be in a range of 100,000-500,000 MT. Sales for 2026/27 are seen at 60,000 to 300,000 MT. Bean meal sales are seen between 200,000 to 600,000 MT, bean oil expected between net reductions of 5,000 MT to 16,000 MT in net sales,” reported Austin Schroeder with BarChart.