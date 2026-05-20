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“Soybean futures are slightly lower this morning, with July soybeans down 31/4 cents at $12.06 3/4. November futures are 3 3/4 cents lower at $11.99 ¼,” Lucas said. “China’s U.S. soybean imports in April more than doubled from a year earlier as cargoes purchased after Beijing resumed buying late last year continued arriving at Chinese ports. Chinese government data released Wednesday showed the country imported 3.33 mmt of soybeans from the United States in April. Soybean imports from Brazil also increased, rising 3.3% year over year to 4.75 mmt.,” Lucas said.