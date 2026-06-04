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The Hightower Report said, “Technical selling overnight has pushed July bean prices down at 3 month lows this morning. Weather models have shifted rain over the next week slightly further east to catch the central Midwest and the western parts of the eastern bean belt. This eased concerns of flash drought potential in the Great Lakes region and weather premium continues to be extracted from prices.” ADM Investor Services said, “The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group has filed a lawsuit challenging the EPA biofuel mandates arguing they increase compliance costs and fuel prices.”