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The Hightower Report said, “The escalating Black Sea conflict is lifting Ag markets this morning and beans gapped up overnight with November moving to its highest level since January 2023. Choppy action dominated bean trade last week but the overnight gap suggests the market may be resuming the bull move that started in early July.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Global instability in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Russian and Ukrainian conflict have cause crude oil prices to begin rising again. This move has had a direct impact on soybean oil which has helped support soybean futures along with strong crush demand.”