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“Low volume trade in beans today with prices closing weak and near the lows of the day with meal ending with marginal gains and bean oil lower. Little fresh news was come out during the session, but bean oil came under pressure from a $3 drop in crude and another new contract high in the US dollar. The market seems to be biding its time until new China demand emerges, or we get closer to next week's quarterly stocks and acreage report, which could provide some short covering ahead of the report's release. Pre-report guesses should be coming out in the next day or two. Heat is expected next week across most all of the Midwest with mid-90s in the eastern belt and some 100s in the southern Plains. The 1st week of July will feature Midwest ridging but there will be some accompanying showers that will keep crop stress low along with the strong subsoil moisture profile across the Midwest. Through the weekend, the heaviest precipitation will be in a band from Kansas City to St. Louis, across southern Illinois and southern Indiana. Weekly export sales tomorrow are anticipated in a range of 100,000 -500,000 tons for old crop beans and 450,000 - 1 million for new crop, 150,000 - 350,000 for old crop meal and 50,000 - 200,000 for new crop and 0 - 8000 for bean oil,” according to The Hightower Report.