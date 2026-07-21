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“Lack of any flash sales today likely weighed on spot soybean prices. IMO continued demand interest from China (and others) coupled with an uncertain weather outlook in the WCB will likely keep the path of least resistance to the upside. Soybean ratings improved 1% to 66% G/E vs. expectations for a 1% decline,” Soderberg said. “Overall ratings remain above the historical average. Ratings rose 13% in NC, and 5% in Iowa and MS, while falling 6% in AR and 5% in ND and SD. Sixty-six percent of the crop is blooming, vs. YA and five-year average of 60%. Thirty-two percent of the crop is setting pods, above YA and five-year average of 24%. Current ratings would suggest an average yield of 53.9 bpa with production at 4.511 billion vs. the USDA forecast of 4.475 billion.”