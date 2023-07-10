People are also reading…
“Quiet but positive day in the corn markets today despite a poor showing in the export inspections,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are some concerns about the possibility of excessive heat during pollination.”
“Weekend weather was mostly as expected with the exception of the Southern plains where heavier rains avoided much of Central Kansas,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The heaviest totals staying in the very southwest portion of the state and in central OK, generating flooding concerns.”