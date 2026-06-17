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“Prices were $.06-$.07 higher closing near session highs in 2-sided trade. Spreads also firmed late closing slighter firmer. Support for July-26 is at $4.05, a gap on the weekly chart from last Sept-25 with resistance is at $4.37. Tomorrow’s COF report is expected to show cattle inventories at 11.726 mil. head, up 2.5% YOY. Ethanol production slipped to 324 mil. gallons last week. Production was below expectations while down less than 1% from YA. There was 108 mil. bu. of corn used in the production process, or 15.45 mil. bu. per day, below the 15.75 needed to reach the revised USDA forecast of 5.575 bil. bu. In the MY to date there has been 4.315 bil. bu. used, or 15.14 mbd, an annualized pace of 5.526 bil. Ethanol stocks held steady at 24.5 mil. barrels, above YA at 24.1 mb. As we expected, the USDA cut their corn usage est. 25 mil. bu. in last week’s WASDE report. Implied gasoline usage rose 5.5% LW to 9.212 tbd, however was still down 1% YOY. Tomorrow’s export sales are expected to range from 45-100 mil. bu.,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.