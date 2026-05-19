“NASS Crop Progress data showed the U.S. corn crop was 76% planted as of Sunday, 6 percentage points ahead of the five-year average pace of 70%,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Corn emergence was reported at 39%, running 2 percentage points ahead of normal.”
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