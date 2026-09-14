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“Corn harvest is entering its early stages, 5% complete according to the USDA Crop Progress report last week. Much of the harvest has been in the South but will spread into the Corn Belt over the next few weeks. The market will be watching early yield results and yield variability,” John Heinberg of Total Farm Marketing. “USDA released the weekly Export Inspections report this morning. For the week ending Sept. 10, inspections total 1.525 MMT (60.1 mb). This was in the range of analysts’ expectations. Current 2026-27 export sales are 30% of last year, and the market will be watching the pace of shipments going into harvest.”