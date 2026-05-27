According to Bloomberg, “As Americans confront a surge in prices at the pump, another inflation wave is headed for the grocery store.
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According to Bloomberg, “As Americans confront a surge in prices at the pump, another inflation wave is headed for the grocery store.
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